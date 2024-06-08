Raising Constitution to forehead, Modi forgot he violated constitutional traditions: Kharge

In a scathing attack at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said when he lifted the Constitution to his forehead at the NDA meeting, he forgot how he "violated" Constitutional traditions and weakened Parliament in the last 10 years.

Addressing the Congress' Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting in Delhi, Kharge lauded re-elected CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her "charismatic leadership" owing to which, he said, the Congress got the benefit of good coordination with its allies.

Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the CPP with a voice vote during its meeting. "I thank the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi ji, for her valuable guidance. While chairing the CPP, she led us in Parliament and as the party president for years," Kharge said.

"Due to Sonia ji's charismatic leadership, hard work and experience, we got the benefit of good coordination with the allies. A cordial atmosphere was created among the MPs of different parties to run the Parliament smoothly," the Congress chief said.

Kharge hailed the newly elected MPs of the Congress, saying they fought and won the elections in adverse circumstances. "The ruling party closed the accounts of the Congress, many leaders were harassed through misuse of government institutions. Special congratulations for getting elected in such a situation," he said.

Modi, many ministers and BJP leaders spread "lies" about the Congress, Kharge said. The Congress chief also alleged that through his speeches, Prime Minister Modi worked to "spread hatred" and divide voters.

Rahul Gandhi's historic Bharat Jodo Yatra" and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra gave new direction and strength to the election campaign of the Congress, he said.