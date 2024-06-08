INDIA not staking claim to govt today doesn't mean it won't tomorrow: Mamata

Asserting that the INDIA bloc administration would be seen at the Centre in the near future, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Opposition alliance may not have staked claim to form the government today, but that does not mean it will not do so tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of TMC MPs and senior leaders, Banerjee said her party would adopt a "wait and watch" approach and she would be pleased if the "weak and unstable" BJP-led NDA government was removed from power.

"The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today, the INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean they won't tomorrow. Let’s wait for some time," she said.

Ultimately, the INDIA bloc will form the government in the coming days, the TMC chief asserted. “But let’s see how they run the (BJP) government till then,” she said.

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, the INDIA bloc held a meeting in New Delhi and said it would take "appropriate steps at the appropriate time" to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.

The TMC had exited the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January but Banerjee stated that she would continue to be part of the Opposition bloc at the national level, and her nephew and political heir attended the INDIA bloc meeting on 5 June.