"I have not seen such a jumla govt in my entire political life": Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 18 May, claimed that the INDIA bloc will come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and BJP will "not cross the 200 mark" in the polls.

Addressing an election rally at Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said, "I had coined the name INDIA and at the national level we the coalition partners are all working together to resist the autocratic, demonic Narendra Modi government. TMC will play its role in installing the INDIA bloc to power."

"See what Modi is telling now. He is no more making tall '400 paar' seats claims," she said, adding: