West Bengal: Is the BJP losing steam?

With polling over in nearly half the country's 543 Lok Sabha constituencies after the fourth phase, the BJP does not look to be anywhere near the target of winning the 35 seats in Bengal that Union home minister Amit Shah had set for party workers in April. Even the record 18 seats that the BJP won in 2019, a nine-fold increase over its 2014 effort, looks difficult for it to surpass or even match this time round.

The election has simply stretched far too long, and instead of helping the BJP consolidate, has actually resulted in a slow and steady erosion of its support base as a street smart Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken advantage of every misstep by the national party.

To make matters more complicated for the BJP, the CPI(M), rendered virtually comatose after the 2019 elections, is witnessing a revival that it hopes will help double its vote share from the abysmal 7.5 per cent that the Left Front polled in 2019. Even in 2014, the Left had managed a decent 29.7 per cent of the vote share. A higher vote share may actually come at the expense of the BJP this time.

In 2019, a whisper campaign 'agey Ram, porey baam' (first Ram, then the Left) among its supporters, who were being harassed and in some cases attacked, by TMC cadre, had seen a huge transfer of votes from the Left parties to the BJP. The result was that the BJP gained a huge 22 per cent more votes to cross the 40 per cent vote share mark in Bengal. For the 2021 state Assembly election, however, many of these 'new' BJP voters deserted the BJP.

The TMC gained some Left votes on the back of its Bangaliana campaign built around Bengal’s cultural identity, and its deft handling of the Covid pandemic, among other things. The party also gained when minority voters decided to transfer their loyalties. In the process, the Congress, which had seen its vote share dwindle to 5.7 per cent in 2019, was decimated and managed to retain just 2.9 per cent of the votes in 2021.