Md Salim bats for Left-Congress alliance, claims combine will work better

The Left-Congress alliance in Bengal would work much better this time compared to similar efforts made during the 2021 state elections and the 2019 parliamentary polls since the electoral pact was “scientifically forged” from the bottom-up rather than top-down, claimed CPI(M) politburo member and the party’s state secretary Md Salim.

Salim himself is leading the charge of the Left-Congress combine against the BJP and the TMC alike as a candidate from the Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat, the elections which were held on 8 May during the third phase of polls.

And if murmurs from the ground, about how the grouping may have fared in the 10 already-polled north Bengal seats, are to be believed, Salim may have a point.

Of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state, the Congress is backing the Left in 30 constituencies while the vice versa is taking place in the remaining 12. Among the 30 seats where the Left Front is contesting, 23 nominees are from the CPI(M) stable while the rest have been shared among Front partners CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP.

An overwhelming majority of 20 out of those 23 CPI(M) candidates are fresh faces in parliamentary polls.

“Experience is the best tutor,” Salim said in an interview with PTI, and added, “The takeaways from the Panchayat polls of 2023 and the state elections two years before that have taught the leaders and grassroots workers that the only way to fight the extreme Right forces in the country and pseudo-secular corrupt dispensation of the state is to have an electoral arrangement to the left of the centre.”

“United we stand, divided we disintegrate,” Salim’s logic behind the alliance move was unambiguous.