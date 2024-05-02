Trinamool Congress removes Kunal Ghosh from star campaigners' list

On Wednesday, the ruling party removed Ghosh from the post of state General Secretary, hours after he showered praises on Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, while sharing the stage with the BJP leader for a blood donation event.

The latest development is seen as a hint of Trinamool distancing itself from Ghosh.

Ghosh, however, is not giving much importance to the omission of his name from the party's star campaigners' list.

"It is the party's decision. First, they decided to include me in the list. Later, they decided to remove my name. It is good for me in a way, as I will not have to move around in this scorching heat now," Ghosh told mediapersons.

Stressing that he is still with the Trinamool Congress, Ghosh said, "The new list includes many good speakers though many of them think thrice before attacking the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari."