Lok Sabha polls: In West Bengal, the ‘khela’ begins

The union minister of state for home, Nishith Pramanik (38), is locked in a close fight to retain the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat in North Bengal, where polling is taking place in the first phase.

The Trinamool Congress candidate, Udayan Guha, has been reminding voters of Pramanik’s failed promises, however.

In 2019, the BJP had promised to bifurcate the state and create a union territory for the Rajbongshis, who constitute 40 per cent of the voters in the North Bengal plains. It had also promised to form a Rajbongshi regiment in the Indian Army. None of the promises have been fulfilled, even as Mamata Banerjee has claimed credit for setting up 200 ‘Rajbongshi schools’ and raising a ‘Narayani’ battalion in the state police.

Pramanik remains unfazed though. As a union minister, he declares with a swagger, he has a pan-India presence and has been virtually inaugurating so many schools from Cooch Behar. Earlier ministers would come down from New Delhi to inaugurate them, but he does the honours now, he points out.

Above all, he has Modi-ji with him and that, Pramanik is certain, is going to ensure his victory.

In both 2019 and the Assembly elections of 2021, the BJP had performed exceedingly well. The BJP’s resources, the well-paid and better-motivated booth-level workers and RSS volunteers have all added heft to its campaign, even as Mamata Banerjee is campaigning harder than ever to recover lost ground in North Bengal.