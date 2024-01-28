Darjeeling: WB hills to get separate regional school service commission

In order to combat the acute shortage of teachers in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North Bengal, a separate regional school service commission has been constituted for the hills.

The term of the regional school service commission exclusively for the hills will be till January 2028. The seven-member commission will be headed by retired teacher and Kalimpong resident Vijay Kumar Rai, according to a notification issued by the West Bengal education department.

Welcoming the development, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration's (GTA) chief executive and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief Anit Thapa said that a longstanding demand from the hills has finally been fulfilled.