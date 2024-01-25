BJNY in Bengal: Locks on freedoms, a dearth of Achhe Din—and a dua to Allah

Amongst the supporters who lined up to catch a glimpse of Gandhi were two youth who had come on foot all the way from Champaran in Bihar—apparently they could not wait for the Nyay Yatra to get to them, so they came apace to meet it sooner!

They tried to meet Gandhi at Jorhat, they said, but the crowds were too large. They had a similar story to share with him of how their rights had been denied. One of them had also hoped for a career in the Army, and said he was 'now in depression' after having been pushed out just as he thought the realisation of his dream was at hand.

Both sets of youth were speaking, of course, of the Agnipath Scheme; both were would-be Agniveers.

Some of the youth had met the minister of defence, Rajnath Singh, in UP they said, and claimed he gave them a letter with the promise they would be recruited after all. When they went to Delhi as discussed, though, it was to no avail. They felt cheated, one man said.

"Ghabrao mat! (Don't lose heart) We'll figure something out," Gandhi said.