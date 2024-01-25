Striking a chord: A Yatra in the war-torn North-East

For longer than one cares to remember, badmouthing Rahul Gandhi and spreading all sorts of canards about him has kept a lot of people busy. The recent adventures of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in the state of Assam — and the animus chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has towards him — have to be seen in this context.

Himanta Biswa Sarma a.k.a. HBS in his home state, may have overplayed his hand with the ‘Ram-Ravan’ stunt (“Assam is with Ram, not Ravan,” he was quoted as having said) to keep Rahul Gandhi from praying at the birthplace of Sankardeva. It hasn’t gone down well with the people, because the open embrace of Sankardeva’s philosophy is the antithesis of exclusionary Hindutva.

The 15th century poet-saint-scholar-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardeva is a household name in Assam — it’s hard to find an Assamese, irrespective of their religion, who has not grown up hearing his poems. He inspired the Bhakti movement in Assam, just as Nanak, Kabir, Ramananda, Basava, Namdev and Chaitanya did in other parts of the Indian subcontinent.