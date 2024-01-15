"Want to make Manipur peaceful, harmonious again": Rahul Gandhi

"The Congress stands with the people of Manipur and wants to make the state peaceful and harmonious again," said former party chief Rahul Gandhi today, 15 January, as he interacted with the people on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Starting the yatra this morning in the customised Volvo bus, part of Gandhi's journey today was a padayatra, walking for some distance with local citizens and meeting people to enquire about their problems.

Several people, a number of them women and children, had lined up along the yatra route to cheer the bus as it made its way through several busy areas.