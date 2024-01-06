Kharge launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra logo, attacks PM Modi for failing to visit Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday unveiled the logo and tagline for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to commence on 14 January from Manipur.

The tagline, 'Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak' (until the right to jJustice is attained), symbolises the party's protest against the Centre's denial of the opportunity to address issues in Parliament during the winter session in December 2023, according to Kharge.

He emphasised that the yatra aims to provide the party with a platform to engage with the public and understand their concerns.