Kharge launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra logo, attacks PM Modi for failing to visit Manipur
The tagline 'Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak' symbolises the party's protest against the Centre's denial of the opportunity to address issues in Parliament during the winter session
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday unveiled the logo and tagline for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to commence on 14 January from Manipur.
The tagline, 'Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak' (until the right to jJustice is attained), symbolises the party's protest against the Centre's denial of the opportunity to address issues in Parliament during the winter session in December 2023, according to Kharge.
He emphasised that the yatra aims to provide the party with a platform to engage with the public and understand their concerns.
Spanning 6,713 km across 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, the Manipur-Maharashtra yatra will address fundamental social, political, and economic issues, Kharge informed the press. He extended invitations to allies in the INDIA bloc and others to join the march.
Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur despite unfortunate incidents occurring there, highlighting the PM's extensive communication and photo sessions.
Additionally, he accused the government of allegedly misusing the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to intimidate opposition leaders and party members.
Kharge expressed concerns about the 'signs of dictatorship' in the new labour and criminal laws.
In response to the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony on 22 January, Kharge disclosed that he had received an invitation but was yet to decide whether to attend the event.
