Will decide at appropriate time if Sonia Gandhi, Kharge will attend Ram temple consecration: Congress
The party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony
The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an "appropriate time" on whether party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.
Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh told reporters in New Delhi that Gandhi and Kharge have been invited to the ceremony.
"Chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.
Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony.
The consecration ceremony will be held on 22 January and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 other people are expected to attend it.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines