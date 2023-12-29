Will decide at appropriate time if Sonia Gandhi, Kharge will attend Ram temple consecration: Congress

"Chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony will be held on 22 January and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 other people are expected to attend it.