How I.N.D.I.A. leaders should react to the Ram Temple ‘googly’

Ordinarily, the inauguration of a temple would be a religious affair, but who said the Ram Temple is about religion? The BJP, VHP or the RSS cannot be blamed for creating any such illusion. Ever.

If anyone had any doubt about the Ram Temple at Ayodhya being a political and electoral gambit, the doubts should have been dispelled when invitations were extended to ‘all’ political parties — and the much-publicised announcement of the list of invitees. If the inauguration were not a political event, where was the need to invite political parties? Who invites political parties to the inauguration of a temple, a gurudwara or a church? Is there an example from anywhere else in the world?

The temple, reports suggest, will be completed only in 2025. So, why inaugurate it in 2024, that too weeks before the general election? The answer is obvious. The Hindutva lobby and the BJP had planned to milk the event for the 2024 general elections. The inauguration was strategically timed and the inauguration is not only going to take up an entire week beginning 16 January 2024, but will extend until March or beyond as the ‘faithful’ are transported to Ayodhya by the busload. Who will pay for them and why? The answer is again obvious. It will not be faith and devotion but politics which will be driving them.