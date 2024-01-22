As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya, opposition parties demand Assam CM resignation

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi commenced its Meghalaya leg on Monday with a padyatra (foot march), entering Meghalaya from Assam's Morigaon district late in the afternoon.

Gandhi and his entourage participated in a padyatra near Nongpoh, the headquarters of Ri Bhoi district, soon after entering the state's borders. The Congress leader also attended a public meeting organised by the state Congress committee at Nongpoh before spending the night at Byrnihat in the same district.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend an interaction with youth at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning before the yatra re-enters Assam for the final edition of its Assam leg.

Meanwhile, the United Opposition Forum (UOF) — an alliance of several parties in Assam — on Monday demanded the resignation of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing his "failure" to maintain law and order in the state as the reason behind the attacks on Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Speaking to media, UOF general-secretary and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, said "Sarma must resign from his post as it is indeed shameful that the attacks took place on the leader of the country's largest Opposition party, who was a guest in our state".

The opposition leaders said Gandhi's convoy was attacked by "hired goons" of the BJP" who also "pelted stones" at the car of Congress general-secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh, and "injured" Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Sunday in Sonitpur district.