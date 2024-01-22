Congress to hold protests over "planned attacks" on Rahul's Nyay yatra in Assam

The Congress on Sunday, 21 January announced it will hold demonstrations across state and district headquarters over "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

In a late night post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, "the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons."

"This is a matter that every Indian must take seriously, because it exposes the BJP's fascism and hooliganism. All across India, PCCs and DCCs are instructed to hold large scale protests tomorrow evening and exposing how the Modi-led BJP is killing democracy in Assam through their corrupt CM," Venugopal said.

"Our fight for justice - social, economic and political - will continue undeterred!" he said.

In his letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, state in-charges, AICC secretaries, heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which commenced in Manipur on January 14th, has successfully journeyed through Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and now entered Assam.

"Regrettably, as you know, the BJP, particularly it's most corrupt Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, is desperately trying to disrupt this peaceful Yatra," he said.