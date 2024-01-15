Civil society groups told us to demand in Parliament that PM Modi visit Manipur before LS polls: Cong

Civil society organisations that met Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have urged the Congress to demand during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the violence-hit state before the Lok Sabha polls, the party said on Monday.

The organisations, which met Gandhi separately, also said Manipur needs "sensitive, transparent, accountable and strong" governance, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference in Senapati as the yatra halted for lunch.

The ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May last year has claimed nearly 200 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

The Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra began on Sunday from Thoubal with Gandhi asserting that the Congress would present a new vision for India based on harmony, brotherhood and equitability, and devoid of hatred, violence and monopoly.

"Earlier when we used to come to Manipur, we used to meet Manipuri organisations, but now we are meeting various community organisations. That is a difference. All of them are demanding peace," Ramesh said. Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Manipur government, he claimed that two state ministers are "missing" and working "online".