Arunachal: "BJP dividing country in name of caste, creed, religion," says Rahul Gandhi

Soon after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, 20 January, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for "dividing the country in the name of caste, creed and religion".

At a public gathering in Doimukh, he alleged that the BJP "instigates people to fight among themselves in the name of religion and language".

“The BJP works for the interest of a few businessmen, not for the interest of the people who are suffering a lot," Gandhi said from atop his vehicle. "The Congress, on the other hand, works to unite the people and for their betterment”