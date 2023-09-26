Disheartened Arunachal players return home after being denied visa for Asian Games

The three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who have not been able to travel to Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games after being denied visa by Chinese authorities, returned to their home state on Tuesday, 26 September.

The three female Wushu players -- Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu -- from Arunachal Pradesh were scheduled to fly out to China on Wednesday night from IGI Airport.

But they could not take the flight as two of them were given stapled visas by the Chinese authorities after first being denied accreditation by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC).

The Indian government has refused to take the stapled visa and the two players could not take the flight. One player, who was given the accreditation, was told at the airport that her visa was only to Hong Kong and therefore she too did not board the flight.