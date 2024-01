Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Nagaland, with a 'special ticket'

Anybody who wants to board Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' bus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must get a 'special ticket' which has a picture of the former Congress president in his yatra avatar printed on it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed with the 'ticket' which has a T-shirt and trouser-clad Gandhi in a walking pose and is autographed by him.

Posing with the ticket, Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X, "This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years, have been given such tickets and called in the bus," he said.

Gandhi is travelling in a custom-made Volvo bus that has a hydraulic lift for the leader to address the crowds from atop the vehicle. The bus has 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' printed on it and Congress leaders are calling the vehicle 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' on wheels.

Gandhi had first used the term 'mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)' during the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he was opening mohabbat ki dukaan in a 'nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate)'.