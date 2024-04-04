West Bengal CM indirectly accuses ECI of shielding BJP's poll code violations

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 4 April, indirectly accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of ignoring the instances of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by the BJP.

Addressing an election rally at Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, the chief minister said, "The BJP’s ‘one nation, one political party’ policy will never be successful in a democratic country like India. The BJP and the ECI seem to be working on an understanding. That is why the BJP is not adhering to the MCC guidelines. The BJP is also resurrecting the CAA and NRC issues just before the elections."

CM Banerjee also said that she won't allow the implementation of NRC (National Register of Citizens) or CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in West Bengal, as both are interrelated.