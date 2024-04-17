BJP made the entire country a detention camp: Mamata

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 17 April said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally here in support of four TMC candidates in Assam, she alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Banerjee said.

She asserted that her party TMC loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.