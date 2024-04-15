Mamata Banerjee slams EC for working as per instructions of BJP
TMC chief accused the Election Commission of removing the deputy inspector general of police, Murshidabad, at the behest of the party
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 15 April, criticised the Election Commission (EC) for "favouring" the BJP and threatened to go on a hunger strike outside the commission if there is a single riot in the state.
While addressing a rally at Alipurduar, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of removing the deputy inspector general of police, Murshidabad, at the behest of the BJP.
"Even today, just based on BJP's instructions, the DIG of Murshidabad was changed. Now, if there are riots in Murshidabad and Malda, the responsibility will lie with the Election Commission. The BJP wanted to change the police officers to trigger riots and violence. If there is even one riot, the ECI will be responsible as they are looking after law and order in West Bengal," she said.
The TMC supremo said she would conduct a hunger strike outside the EC office for 55 days if needed.
"If I can fast for farmers for 26 days (during anti-land acquisition protests in Singur), I can go on a hunger strike for 55 days outside your office as well," she said.
Banerjee slammed the BJP for threatening the opposition with jails.
"I will see how many jails you have. How many cops do you have? How many people will you thrash? I have been assaulted a lot of times. I know how to fight. I am not a coward," she said.
Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, alleged that the BJP is misusing central agencies against the TMC ahead of the elections.
The TMC supremo also accused the BJP of misusing central agencies and not allowing a "level playing field for all political parties," in the elections.
"The BJP might use the NIA just days before the first phase of the election to arrest our leaders so that they can have a free run," she said.
