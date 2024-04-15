Mamata Banerjee slams EC for working as per instructions of BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 15 April, criticised the Election Commission (EC) for "favouring" the BJP and threatened to go on a hunger strike outside the commission if there is a single riot in the state.

While addressing a rally at Alipurduar, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of removing the deputy inspector general of police, Murshidabad, at the behest of the BJP.

"Even today, just based on BJP's instructions, the DIG of Murshidabad was changed. Now, if there are riots in Murshidabad and Malda, the responsibility will lie with the Election Commission. The BJP wanted to change the police officers to trigger riots and violence. If there is even one riot, the ECI will be responsible as they are looking after law and order in West Bengal," she said.

The TMC supremo said she would conduct a hunger strike outside the EC office for 55 days if needed.