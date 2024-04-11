CM Mamata Banerjee raises central agency issues in her Eid address

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre during her address on the occasion of the Eid festival in Kolkata on Thursday, 11 April.

“This year the election is unique in the sense that before the polls, the Union government is unleashing the central agencies like ED, CBI and now NIA. Instead of doing that, it would have been better had the Union government made a huge prison, where everything could be housed. Can the Union government send 23 crore people behind bars? But come what may we will face such things like Royal Bengal Tigers,” the chief minister said while addressing a gathering at Red Road in central Kolkata at the end of a mass Eid prayer there.

She also said that the BJP is trying to enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.