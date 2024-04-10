NIA working as puppet, BJP using it to settle scores with TMC: Sagarika Ghose

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday, 10 April, alleged the ruling BJP is using the NIA (National Investigation Agency) to settle scores with her party in West Bengal, and also accused Home minister Amit Shah of indulging in politics of religion by raising the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Asked about Shah's statement that the West Bengal government is trying to save those accused in a 2022 bomb blast case, Ghose questioned why arrests are being made in a two-year-old case at the time of elections.

"The fact is that this is a case from 2022. Two years later, when the Model Code of Conduct is in place, the NIA barges into a village at 3 am, opens doors to homes, harassed women, to try to intimidate the people, and takes away Trinamool's booth-level workers living there. Why has the NIA woken up two years after the incident?" Ghose told PTI.

Addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Balurghat earlier in the day, Shah slammed the TMC government "for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case" and for filing cases against NIA officials.

"In 2022, a bomb blast took place in Bhupatinagar which killed three people. Those behind the blast must be put behind the bars. When the NIA conducted an investigation into this following a Calcutta High Court order, Mamata Didi registered a case against them (NIA) to protect the perpetrators," he said.