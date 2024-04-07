West Bengal: Arrested TMC worker's wife lodges FIR against NIA officers

The wife of arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Monobrata Jana has filed an FIR against NIA (National Investigation Agency) officials alleging that they tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar on the pretext of conducting a probe, a police officer said on Sunday.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two alleged key conspirators — Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana — in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinpur district, in which three persons were killed.

Jana's wife Moni Jana lodged her complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers also vandalised property in her residence during their raid on Saturday morning, he said. "We have registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a woman alleging assault by NIA officers. We are looking into the complaint," the police officer told PTI.

IPC section 354 (assault a woman with an intention to outrage her modesty) was attached to the complaint, the officer added.