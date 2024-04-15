Choppers of Abhishek, Rahul Gandhi searched, Mamata slams Central agencies

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared income tax (I-T) officials to inspect the helicopters used by BJP leaders for election campaigns, a day after a row erupted over the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) claim of a "raid" by I-T officials targeting a helicopter used by party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, election officials in Tamil Nadu conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The flying squad officials conducted a search once the helicopter landed in the Nilgiris, police said.

Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meetings, lined up. He is contesting the 26 April Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a second successive term.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, the West Bengal CM alleged that the BJP is misusing Central agencies against the TMC ahead of the elections. "Income tax officials conducted a raid and searched Abhishek Banerjee's chopper before the trial run but found nothing. Those I-T officials claimed they had inputs that there was money and gold in the chopper, but they found nothing. We don't engage in such acts. It is the BJP that is involved in such things. But will officials of a central agency ever dare check BJP leaders' choppers?" she said.