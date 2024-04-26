West Bengal: Congress raises issues of erosion, cattle smuggling and unfinished airport in Malda

Why did the prime minister do nothing to prevent river erosion in Malda and what happened to the Malda airport, the Congress asked on Friday, 26 April as Narendra Modi heads to the West Bengal district for campaigning.

Posting a series of questions on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also raised the issue of cattle smuggling in the area.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a poll rally in Malda on Friday.

"Questions for PM as he visits Malda in West Bengal: Why has the PM done nothing to prevent river erosion in Malda? What about Malda airport? What has the PM done to halt the illegal smuggling of cattle," Ramesh asked in a post on X.