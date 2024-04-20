West Bengal: Governor urges ECI to take strong action against state election officials

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to identify and take strong action against officials in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal, who may have "leaked names of gangsters and goons" to political parties, sources said on Saturday, 20 April.

In the wake of the ongoing general elections, the office of Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose had, using its own mechanism, compiled a list of suspected criminals across the state who could be used by political parties to intimidate voters on or before poll dates besides creating other law and order situations.

In the second week of March, the Raj Bhavan had shared a list of such goons and anti-social elements with top officials of the CEO's office, West Bengal, through the state director general of police for appropriate pre-emptive action, an official said.

"A few senior officials of the CEO office, West Bengal may have leaked the list of the suspected criminals, provided by the Raj Bhavan, to top political leaders of the state," the source told PTI and suggested that, in doing so, may have thwarted the governor's attempts to reign in criminal activities during the polls.

Raj Bhavan's move comes in the wake of sustained face-offs between the governor's office and the state administration over political and administrative matters in Bengal.