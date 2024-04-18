VVPAT slips 'not designed for counting': ECI tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission on Thursday, 18 April, told the Supreme Court that the report by The Quint in 2020 that there was a mismatch between the ECI’s live voter count and actual votes polled was wrong.

The Commission also told the court that the media report had erroneously compared the approximate voter turnout shown on the ECI website with the actual votes polled.

It failed to explain, though, why it had not cleared the air for the past four or five years.

The Election Commission also told the court that all media reports about any mismatch between VVPAT slips and the EVM counts were false.

Earlier today, it contested reports—indeed, called them false—that claimed that during a mock test of EVM-VVPAT machines this week in Kasargod, Kerala, a few VVPATs printed extra slips showing votes to the BJP.

Polling agents on behalf of both the UDF and LDF had complained that this happened in relation to four machines in two rounds of tests. Each time the lotus symbol button was pressed along with all the other nine buttons (including the NOTA)—and once even when the lotus button was not pressed at all—the machines printed two slips for the BJP instead of one.

This was corrected in the third round after the two Congress and CPI(M) candidates complained. Our correspondent's conversation with the assistant returning officer in Kasargod bears out the same account of events.