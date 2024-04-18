The VVPAT glitch: What really happened in Kasargod?

He has another point to note: “We also saw that the Congress ‘hand’ symbol was smaller than the other symbols. We have raised this complaint too.”

The extra VVPAT slip error was seen only in the first and second rounds of testing. In the third and fourth rounds and in the random testing round, there were no issues, both CPI(M) and Congress agents agreed.

Binumon says the BJP candidate was getting the extra VVPAT slip because his name was first on the list. “It happened only when the machines were being switched on. The technical engineer said it was not an issue,” he says.

The checking of EVMs continued until 1 a.m. on Thursday, 18 April. Their checking was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., but began only at 10 a.m. as the officials arrived late.

The exercise then had to be paused as the full-body metal detectors were called to a new duty station, where BJP minister Rajnath Singh was speaking! So no one was allowed into the counting area during that time. The exercise resumed only after the metal detectors were sent back to the testing centres.

However, despite the glitch being very much present, recorded and witnessed, the Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that the news reports are false! “These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court,” said senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas to the apex court.

In Binumon's report to the Collector and the Collector's report to the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala lie the truth of the matter. The Collector shared the two reports with the media after his press conference.

The Assistant Returning Officer's report states that during the mock polling at the Kasargod Government College "a few machines printed an extra slip with the symbol of the first candidate during self-checking". The report also pointed out that this was longer than the usual slip printed during the mock poll and it also had VVPAT serial number and the message 'not to be counted on it.

The clincher was the Collector's report to the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala. Inbasekar, in his report to Sanjay Kaul, states that VPAT machines with serial numbers VVTED41294, VVTEF82139, VVTEJ14797, and VVTED49299, after switching on the Control Unit, printed one extra slip each with the lotus symbol of the first candidate.

The Collector's report stated that of the four VVPAT machines, VVTED41294 and VVTEJ14797 were "replaced due to technical problems" and the other two were commissioned after subjecting them to rigourous tests. VVTED49299 was taken in for mock poll for 1,000 votes. "The mock poll slips were tallied with the machine count. Political parties/candidates agents convinced and Signed the Annexure 22 certificate. VVTEF82139 also finished commissioning after the mock test," said Inbasekar in his report.

Collector Inbasekar, quoting BEL engineers Pawan Kumar Mishra and Shivam Yadav, said the VVPAT machines gave an extra slip because the "machines were taken to the commissioning table without taking the full print of standardisation slips".

"Their explanation that some labourers disconnected is not at all acceptable. It is not practically possible for the labourers to do so. As the BEL engineers are responsible for the symbol loading unit, they shall be personally held responsible for the lapse," wrote Inbasekar in his report.

However, the Chief Electoral Officer's statement on the issued mentioned only the extra slip with the message 'not to be counted' but has quietly left out the BJP's lotus symbol on it.