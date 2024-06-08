INDIA bloc must function cohesively in Parliament and outside: Kharge at CWC meet

Calling the mandate of the Lok Sabha polls a "decisive rejection" of politics of divisiveness and hatred, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on Saturday, stressed on continued cohesiveness in the INDIA bloc, both inside and outside Parliament. Congress leaders also urged Rahul Gandhi to take the role of leader of Opposition.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kharge asserted that while celebrating its "revival", the party should pause a little as it did not perform to its abilities and expectations in some states. The people have reposed their faith in the Congress and given a strong reply to the "autocratic forces" and those who were against the Constitution, he said.

"People have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the ruling party. It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. It is a rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation," Kharge said.

He congratulated the newly elected Congress MPs for winning the elections in adverse situations and said the vote share and seats of the Congress increased in areas where the Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay yatras passed through. "I want to draw your attention to the fact that wherever the Bharat Jodo Yatra went, we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party," he said.