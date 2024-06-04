Lok Sabha 2024 election results LIVE: ECI trends show big upset for BJP in UP
Lok Sabha election results 2024 live updates: Counting of votes is underway for the Indian general elections and a few state elections
Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections began at 8.00 am today across all states and Union Territories. The BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) is looking for a third term in power, and if he continues as prime minister, Narendra Modi will become the only PM since Jawaharlal Nehru to return for a third consecutive time.
According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 231 seats while the Congress is leading in 100. However, these are very early trends that will keep changing as counting progresses.
While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting is being held for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed under controversial circumstances.
INDIA bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the INDIA alliance has surpassed the numbers predicted by the exit polls and claimed the Opposition bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150.
"The picture is that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be ahead in Maharashtra and the INDIA alliance will win 295 (seats in the country)," Raut claimed. "The INDIA alliance has crossed the figures predicted by the exit polls and sprinted ahead. It will cross 295 seats," the Rajya Sabha member added.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats in the early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.
UP: INDIA bloc leading in 42 seats, BJP-led NDA in 37
The INDIA bloc was leading in 42 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website.
INDIA bloc parties Samajwadi Party and the Congress were leading in 34 and eight seats, respectively, the election panel's data for polls to the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed. The BJP was leading in 35 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal in two.
The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was leading in one seat.
Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals are Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively, and Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Raebareli and Amethi respectively.
Sensex, Nifty nosedive as initial trends predict lesser seats for BJP than exit polls prediction
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over five per cent in late-morning trade today as the initial trend showed the BJP winning a lesser number of seats than predicted in exit polls.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 3,311.87 points or 4.33 per cent to 73,156.91. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,102.55 points or 4.73 per cent to 22,161.35. Soon after, the BSE benchmark dived 4,131.44 points or 5.40 per cent to 72,337.34, and the Nifty slumped 1,263.3 points or 5.43 per cent to 22,000.60.
Is BJP headed for an upset in Uttar Pradesh?
The BJP appeared to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in Uttar Pradesh which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014, according to voting trends shown by the Election Commission of India.
In this politically most crucial state, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP was locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the Samajwadi Party. The EC figures at 11.05 am showed the BJP leading in 35 seats against the SP's 34, with the opposition INDIA bloc ahead in 42 seats.
The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in 2019, reducing the SP to five seats.
The BJP was behind the Congress in Haryana too, as the two parties led in four and six seats respectively. In Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 14 seats against eight of the Congress. In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 and 24 seats it contested in these states. Even the one remaining seat in Rajasthan was won by a BJP ally in 2019.
The BJP-JD(U)-LJP(R) alliance in Bihar, however, appeared to be able to fend off a spirited challenge from the RJD-Congress-Left alliance. ECI data showed the ruling coalition ahead in 31 of its 40 seats. They had won 39 seats in 2019.
All figures are based on early trends and may change as more votes are counted.
Congress maintains lead in Jalandhar
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was leading in the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency against BJP candidate Sushil Rinku in the initial trends, according to Election Commission data. The former Punjab chief minister was leading by 33,021 votes against Rinku.
Congress puts up strong fight in UP, Smriti Irani trailing
The Congress has shown a strong performance in Uttar Pradesh, leading in six constituencies. In Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi is ahead by 28,326 votes against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. In Amethi, K.L. Sharma maintains a lead of approximately 10,423 votes over Smriti Irani.
In Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, son of veteran leader P.L. Punia, is leading Rajrani Rawat of the BJP by about 16,866 votes. In Sitapur, Rakesh Rathor of Congress is ahead by 22,738 votes against BJP's Rakesh Verma.
In Saharanpur, Imran Masood leads by a margin of 33,128 votes against incumbent BJP MP Raghav Lakhan Pal. In Bansgaon, Sadal Prasad of Congress holds a narrow lead of 355 votes over the BJP's Kamlesh Paswan.
TMC leading in 22, BJP in 5, Cong in 2 seats in Bengal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) surges ahead of its rivals in 22 seats, whereas the BJP is leading in five and the Congress in two seats after the initial round of counting, the Election Commission website said.
TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading in the Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival the BJP's Abhijit Das by a margin of 32,507 votes.
TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading after counting postal ballots over her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee. TMC candidate and two-time MP Asit Mal was leading from Bolpur over her nearest rival BJP's Piya Saha by 6,010 votes.
In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading by 11,733 votes over his nearest BJP rival Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury.
In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh was leading by 8,048 votes over her nearest BJP rival Anirban Ganguly. In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival TMC's Prasun Banerjee.
In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisiht Pramanik was trailing by a margin of 5,529 votes against his TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.
Heavyweight BJP candidate and state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in Balurghat over his nearest rival TMC's Biplab Mitra by 4,855 votes, as per the EC website. BJP candidate S.S. Ahluwalia was leading in Asansol over his nearest rival TMC's Shatrughan Sinha by 6,956 votes.
TMC candidate Arup Chakraborty was ahead of BJP candidate and sitting MP Subhas Sarkar in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency by 3,765 votes. TMC candidate and the party's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was leading by 98 votes from the Kolkata North seat over his nearest BJP rival.
In the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, TMC candidate Kirti Azad was leading by 6,526 votes over his nearest BJP rival Dilip Ghosh. In Kolkata South, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 12,491 votes.
At a glance right now
The Congress-led UDF is leading in majority of seats as EVM counting begins in Kerala.
TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee is leading in Diamond Harbour constituency of West Bengal.
Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar has a lead of 3,535 votes over the BJP's Om Kumar in Nagina LS seat in Uttar Pradesh the ECI website says.
The BJP is leading in four seats and the Congress in five as per initial trends in Telangana.
Rahul Gandhi has a lead of 2,126 votes over the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli LS seat, says ECI.
In Jharkhand, the Congress is leading in two seats, the BJP in one. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has a lead of 3,442 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj.
The Congress' Manish Tewari is leading in Chandigarh, while the Congress ahead in 7 seats in Punjab, and Aam Aadmi Party in three.
BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar trailing
Heavyweight BJP candidate and state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in West Bengal's Balurghat seat over his nearest rival TMC's Biplab Mitra by 2253 votes, as per the EC website
NDA ahead in 227 seats, INDIA bloc in 137: EC
The BJP-led NDA was ahead in 227 parliamentary seats out of 392 for which trends were available, with the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead in at least 137, Election Commission data showed.
The BJP alone was leading on 187 seats and won Surat uncontested, while Congress was ahead in 70 seats at 9.45 am.
Union minister Smriti Irani was trailing in Amethi and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading with a slender margin in Nagpur.
EC shows Modi trailing in Varanasi
The Election Commission of India trends show Prime Minister Narendra Modi trailing from Varanasi. Once again, these are very early trends.
INDIA bloc makes early gains
Though too early to tell, the Opposition INDIA bloc is showing a significant improvement on its 2019 seat count, already gaining in 77 seats. If the current trends are taken as an indicator, the ruling NDA is down 49 seats.
Early trends from Assam
The ruling BJP and Opposition Congress are leading in three Lok Sabha seats each in the postal ballot round of counting in 14 constituencies in Assam, according to TV channels.
For BJP, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga and MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur are leading in the initial round.
Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri are also leading in the postal ballot.
Early trends from Maharashtra
Early trends in Maharashtra indicate Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are leading from their constituencies.
Rahul Gandhi takes early lead in Wayanad and Raebareli
As the counting of postal ballots got underway, sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad and his second constituency of Raebareli according to the very early trends that are coming in. However, trends will keep changing throughout the day as counting progresses.
Very early trends show neck and neck fight in WB
The TMC and the BJP are locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal with counting of postal ballots underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.
Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that the TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each. Another Bengali news channel TV9 Bangla reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.
The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now.