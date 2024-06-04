Lok Sabha 2024 election results LIVE: ECI trends show big upset for BJP in UP

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections began at 8.00 am today across all states and Union Territories. The BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) is looking for a third term in power, and if he continues as prime minister, Narendra Modi will become the only PM since Jawaharlal Nehru to return for a third consecutive time.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 231 seats while the Congress is leading in 100. However, these are very early trends that will keep changing as counting progresses.

While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting is being held for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed under controversial circumstances.