Kishori Lal Sharma, Amethi's old faithful: "People say they made a mistake in 2019"

Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma has been in Rae Bareli for more than four decades, and associated with the Amethi seat since 1983, when he began working with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on a youth programme.

Sharma, who is from Punjab’s Ludhiana, used to work in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Rajiv Gandhi, who won this seat four times in 1981, 1984, 1989 and again posthumously in 1991. Sharma then went on to work with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to ensure her record victory in 1999. When she passed it on to Rahul Gandhi and shifted to Rae Bareli herself in 2004, Sharma began managing both the seats. He was also in-charge of Bihar, along with C.P. Joshi, in 2013.

Sharma believes that it is this personal connection on the ground that will help him win the Amethi seat. “I have worked here for 40 years. Won’t I have a deep connection with the people here? People here consider me as their family. I’m one of them,” says Sharma, speaking to National Herald.

For the 63-year-old Sharma, campaigning and electioneering is nothing new. “There’s not much change. This time it’s for me [rather than another leader]. Then or now, I have not been alone. We have several people campaigning for us. The Gandhis too held a public meeting in Amethi, along with the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav,” says Sharma.