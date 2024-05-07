K.L. Sharma: A long-standing connection with Amethi and the Gandhis

The selection of Kishori Lal Sharma as Congress candidate, pitted against Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi has kicked up a storm of sorts in political circles with many claiming that the Congress has already conceded defeat.

Sharma, however, is unfazed.

“I have been working as a coordinator in Amethi and Raebareli since 1983. My relationship with the local people spans over four decades. I am honoured to be asked to contest the seat that belongs to the Gandhi family,” he said, talking to IANS.

Recalling his ties with Amethi, Sharma said, “It was Rajiv Gandhi who brought me to Amethi in 1983 as a Congress coordinator. He had launched a training programme for the Indian Youth Congress. I was one of the people selected for the training. My mentor and cousin Satpal Parashar, who became an MLA in 1984, had sent me for the training. Rajiv Gandhi taught me a lot during the training programme. I have also learnt humility from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

He said that his job was to forward complaints received from people to the government and ensure that things were resolved.

“At that time, we used to have Congress governments at the Centre and in the state as well. Rajiv Gandhi became an MP in 1981 and the Prime Minister in 1984. After Rajiv’s death in 1991, Captain Sharma also focused on the development of Amethi. He did his bit to set up the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology and bottling plants among other things. Later, people persuaded Sonia Gandhi to join active politics. She did so and worked hard to strengthen the Congress,” he said.