Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hails Kishori Lal Sharma's candidature from Amethi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 3 May, sought the support of the people of Amethi for party nominee K L Sharma and said her party will fight the election on the strength of people, unlike its rival, apparently indicating the BJP, which leverages money power.

Reaching the Congress office in Gauriganj directly from Fursatganj airport where she landed with other party leaders, including her brother Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We want to once again bring the politics of truth and service."

The Congress on Friday announced Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Rae Bareli, from where Sonia Gandhi was an MP till she got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"These people contest the election through money power and we will contest on the strength of the people. Now the time has come to give a message to the entire country that we want politics of sewa," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.