Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 2 April said the ruling dispensation was using religion to garner votes.

"Our tradition is of mahatmas (saints). Our (Congress') political foundation was laid by Mahatma Gandhi, who fought the British. Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches. Mahatma Gandhi taught us to walk on the path of truth," she said.

India attained Independence due to this truth and the religion of the party that is in power must be service to the nation and its people, she asserted.

"This is our tradition. But in the last 10 years you have garnered votes in the name of religion to stay in power," she said in a swipe at the BJP.

Asserting that every citizen was religious, the Congress leader said her grandmother Indira Gandhi taught her how to do puja, adding that she went to the temple with her father late Rajiv Gandhi.

"My mother (Sonia Gandhi) learnt these traditions from the country. She taught me what Hindu religion is. Hindu religion is the truth. The country's motto is Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs). We know it by heart," she asserted.