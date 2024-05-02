400 paar a joke, 300 paar impossible, 200 paar a challenge for BJP: Tharoor

"In Haryana, the Congress won no seats and the (opinion) polls are indicating five-seven seats for us this time. In Karnataka, we won one seat and this time polls are ranging from 10-17, some are even saying 20," he said.

In all the states that the BJP did so well, they are losing some seats even in a conservative analysis, he said.

"This 400 paar is a joke, 300 paar is impossible and (even) 200 paar may be a challenge for them (BJP) to get the way things are going."

In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the BJP will get "zero" seats, he claimed. In Telangana, they got a handful of seats and would struggle to hold on to those, Tharoor said and added that the BJP would not be able to replicate its good show in Karnataka.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. In Telangana, it bagged four of 17 seats.

According to Tharoor, there is absolutely no doubt that the BJP is going to do worse than last time in the South.

"In the North, as I said, they did so well last time and it is impossible to replicate that. Both in the North and South they are coming down from where they were. How well we do and how well the INDIA bloc parties do is yet to be seen because after all 353 seats are yet to vote so there is still a big majority of the election yet to happen," he said.

But all indications are that this is really an uphill struggle for the BJP and things are not going the government's way, he added.

"I ask objectively, as an Indian citizen, why should a young man who voted for the BJP in 2014 because he was promised a job, still vote for the BJP 10 years later when he still does not have a job," Tharoor said.

When all the economists are saying 80 per cent of India's population have seen a decline in its income in the last 10 years, why should these 80 per cent want to vote for the BJP that has put them in that predicament, Tharoor argued.

He said that in 2014, the BJP ran on economics, but it was a disastrous government economically, and in 2019 it ran on national security with Pulwama and Balakot being the predominant theme across northern India.

"They (BJP) can't run on the economy this time because they mishandled the economy and people don't have jobs and can't buy in the market what they could a few years ago.