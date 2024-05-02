BJP promotes the corrupt leaders, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 2 May, claimed that the BJP promotes only two kinds of leaders, one who is corrupt and the other who speaks nothing about people’s welfare and issues.

She said the BJP plans to make people dependent by providing them with 5 kg of ration, and asked people to seek jobs from the ruling party instead.

Addressing a rally in Chirmiri town of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district to canvass for Jyotsana Mahant, the Congress' candidate for the Korba Lok Sabha seat, she also claimed that the Narendra Modi government is handing over the country’s assets to big billionaires.

People have to understand the kind of politics going on in the country, how the country is being attacked and what kind of leaders are being promoted, she said.

Two kinds of leaders are being promoted in the BJP, she said.

“The one who is most corrupt. They have gathered all the corrupt leaders and brought them into their camp. They first levelled allegations against corrupt leaders from other parties, put pressure on them and then brought them into the BJP. After joining the BJP, those leaders became clean and now they are facing no cases,” she said.