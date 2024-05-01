Himanta has 'secret understanding' with Ajmal like BJP with Owaisi in Telangana: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a "secret understanding" with AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) chief Badruddin Ajmal, just as the BJP has one with AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, both aimed at defeating the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally at Balajan in the state's Dhubri district, Priyanka alleged that "mafia raj" prevails in Assam, and charged the CM with being involved in multiple scams in the state.

She also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against outgoing Karnataka MP and the BJP-led NDA alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought votes for him and did not stop him from leaving the country.

Priyanka was campaigning for Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Dhubri, a bastion of the AIUDF, locked in a triangular contest with sitting MP Ajmal and BJP-backed AGP candidate Zabed Islam, a former MLA.

"The BJP and AIUDF have taken local politics in a different direction. Both parties have a secret understanding. The Assam CM, in an interview, said Badruddin wanted him to be the CM from his heart," she said. "They did the same thing in Telangana by allying with Owaisi so that they could divide Congress votes. Wherever we are strong, Badruddin has put up AIUDF candidates only because he wants the BJP to win."

The Congress general-secretary also questioned if any developmental work has been done by Ajmal in Dhubri despite being a Lok Sabha MP for three terms. "He (Ajmal) himself says he is a businessman. He is doing only business with you, not politics and service. Wherever he is seeing profit, he is going there," Priyanka said, accusing Sarma of favouring Ajmal's perfume business by tweaking state policies.