LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, K.L. Sharma from Amethi

The last date for filing nominations from both Rae Bareli and Amethi is today, 3 May.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Rae Bareli adds a strategic layer to his electoral campaign, given he has also contested from Kerala's Wayanad, where he is the sitting MP.

Voting in Rae Bareli is scheduled for 20 May, while Wayanad went to the polls on 26 April.

On the incumbent government's part in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli and Smriti Irani (the sitting MP since 2019) once again for the Amethi seat.