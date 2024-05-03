LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, K.L. Sharma from Amethi
After weeks of discussions and speculation, the Congress party has unveiled its candidate lineup for key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh—Amethi and Rae Bareli.
In an official release, the party announced on 2 May that Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from the prestigious Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, while Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of representing the party from Amethi.
The last date for filing nominations from both Rae Bareli and Amethi is today, 3 May.
Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Rae Bareli adds a strategic layer to his electoral campaign, given he has also contested from Kerala's Wayanad, where he is the sitting MP.
Voting in Rae Bareli is scheduled for 20 May, while Wayanad went to the polls on 26 April.
On the incumbent government's part in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli and Smriti Irani (the sitting MP since 2019) once again for the Amethi seat.
Amethi and Rae Bareli hold immense significance as traditional Congress strongholds in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's tenure representing Amethi for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019 solidified the party's stronghold in the region, until his defeat against Smriti Irani.
Notably, prior to Rahul Gandhi, the legacy of Amethi was carried forward by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who held the seat from 1999 to 2004.
The seat had previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi's uncle) and Rajiv Gandhi (his father).
Rae Bareli, meanwhile, has been represented by Sonia Gandhi for nearly two decades now, from 2004 to 2024.
Earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi announced her decision to refrain from contesting the Lok Sabha elections, citing health concerns, and transitioned to a Rajya Sabha seat instead.
The Congress has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
