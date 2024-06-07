Rajasthan: the state where BJP lost its biggest vote share

The resilience of Congress candidates, combined with their will to fight, enabled the Congress to avert a BJP hattrick in Rajasthan. In both 2014 and 2019, the saffron brigade had made a clean sweep of the polls, winning all the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, but this time, even with a state government led by the BJP, the party lost 11 seats to the Congress and its allies.

The statistics are telling. Even in the 14 seats that it won, the BJP's vote percentage fell from 2019. Barring Jaipur, which showed a rise of 2.84 per cent in favour of the BJP, all the remaining 24 seats showed fewer polled votes in comparison to 2019.

Overall in the state, the BJP garnered 49.24 per cent votes, while the Congress grabbed 37.91 per cent. For the BJP, this represents a fall of 9.23 per cent from 2019, its biggest fall anywhere in the country. Incidentally, the biggest gain for the BJP came in Odisha, where it increased its vote share by 6.96 per cent.

The triangular contest in Barmer saw the vote percentage of the Congress rise to 42, and in Ganganagar (SC) the increase was 16 per cent. The 14 per cent fall in vote share in Banswara-Dungarpur helped Congress ally Bhartiya Adivasi Party wrest the seat from the BJP, which had fielded strong candidate Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, who left the Congress to join the BJP, resigning his seat in the Assembly. Will he now realise that he may have taken a wrong turn?

The Jats, a powerful community politically, seem also to have supported the Congress, seeing as it won all four seats with a significant Jat [resence — Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu and Barmer. The Jats were reportedly annoyed with the BJP for ill-treating state BJP president Satish Punia, a Jat, and also sidelining former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, daughter-in-law of Jat stronghold Dholpur.