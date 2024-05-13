Congress to win LS seats in double digits in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the Congress is going to win parliamentary seats in double digits in his state and exuded confidence that an INDIA bloc government would be formed at the Centre as "winds of change" were blowing in the country.

In an interview with PTI, Gehlot also hit back at prime minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the Congress will get fewer seats in the Lok Sabha polls than "the age of its shehzada", saying such "jumlebaazi" will not work as people have understood that the limit to the BJP's "lies" has been reached.

"In the whole country, the message has gone that an INDIA bloc government is going to be formed. The first three phases (of the polls) have shown that this is the situation," the veteran Congress leader, who is the senior AICC observer for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said.

Asked specifically about Rajasthan where polling was over in the first two phases of the polls for the 25 seats there, Gehlot said the Congress is going to do very well in his home state and pointed out that since the polls have begun, Rajasthan is being discussed in the media for this very reason.

"People of Rajasthan are remembering the schemes of our government. The BJP government has closed them down or is diluting them, so there is a major reaction to that," Gehlot said.

The Congress had lost the assembly polls in Rajasthan last year as it bagged 70 seats against the BJP's 115. The Congress drew a blank in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP won the assembly polls by resorting to lies.