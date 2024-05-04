Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’, cut off from public: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 4 May, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘shahanshaah’ (king of king) who lives in a palace but is cut off from the public, responding to the PM’s ‘shehzada’ jibe for her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary was addressing a public rally at Lakhani in Gujarat’s Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for her party candidate Geniben Thakor.

“He calls my brother ‘shehzada’. I would like to tell him that this shehzada walked for 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your (people's) problems, met my brothers and sisters, farmers and labourers and asked how we can resolve their problems,” she said.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat on Thursday, PM Modi had targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying Pakistan was eager to make the ‘shehzada’ of the grand old party India’s next PM as the country’s enemies want a weak government at the helm.