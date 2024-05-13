Vote in large numbers, help INDIA bloc form govt: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 13 May urged people to cast their votes in large numbers in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls and help the INDIA bloc form government at the Centre.

In a post on X, Gandhi appealed to the electorate not to be distracted and vote on issues that concern it.

"Today is the fourth phase of voting. After the first three phases, it has become clear that on June 4 an INDIA (bloc) government is going to be formed," he said.

"Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family," Gandhi said as polling was underway in 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.