Lok Sabha polls, phase 4: Key contests, high-stakes showdowns in 10 states

The fate of 284 of India's 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have already been decided in three phases of polling on 19 and 26 April and 7 May. By the end of tomorrow, 13 May, polling will have been completed in another 96 seats across 10 states and Union territories, where 1,717 candidates are trying their luck. Over 19 lakh polling officials will serve over 17.7 crore voters across 1.92 lakh polling stations.

Of these 96 seats, the BJP won 41 in the 2019 general elections. Campaigning for the fourth phase ended on Saturday. The states up for polling tomorrow are Andhra Pradesh (25 seats), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (8). The Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously.

In Madhya Pradesh, the last eight of the state's 29 Lok Sabha constituencies — spread over 15 districts in the Malwa-Nimar region — are going to the polls tomorrow. All 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana will complete polling in a single phase. By the end of phase four, polling in 23 states and UTs would have been completed, with Jharkhand and Odisha being the two new additions to the list after three phases.

Those phases saw voter turnouts of 66.1, 66.7, and 65.68 per cent, respectively, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

As election season enters its ninth week since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, the country’s ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have increasingly doubled down on communal speeches and divisive politics.

The main Opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has continued to focus on its five main guarantees and saving the Constitution, and its former president Sonia Gandhi has slammed the PM for attempting to “win at any cost”.