Lok Sabha polls, phase 3: Where the action is across 11 states and UTs

In this unrelenting scorcher of a summer, voting will take place across 93 constituencies in 11 states and union territories on 7 May—the third phase of the general elections.

The fortunes of 1,331 candidates will be decided in this phase and BJP is defending 71 of these seats.

It was scheduled to be held across 94 seats, but in Gujarat’s Surat, the candidate won unopposed.

The Election Commission has also postponed the polling in the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from 7 May to 25 May in the sixth phase of the ongoing elections.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul constituency, elections had been scheduled for Phase 2; however, polling for this seat was moved to Phase 3 after the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Among those contesting in this third phase are the country’s home minister, several former chief ministers, a scion of a former princely state, a perfume baron and the daughter of a senior leader.

In the third phase, the states that will go to polls are:

Assam (4 seats)

Bihar (5)

Chhattisgarh (7)

Goa (2)

Gujarat (25, minus the foregone conclusion that is Surat)

Karnataka (14)

Madhya Pradesh (9)

Maharashtra (11)

Uttar Pradesh (10)

West Bengal (4)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2)

In Gujarat, voters in only 25 seats will get to cast their ballot now, as in Surat, the BJP's Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected and the other eight candidates withdrew from the fray.