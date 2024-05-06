Gujarat: BJP makes a last-ditch pitch for Kshatriya votes

In a last-ditch attempt to ensure Kshatriya votes come to the BJP in Gujarat, the party’s own Rajput leaders pleaded with the community on Sunday, 5 May, to generously support and vote for the saffron party—and to forgive the union minister Parshottam Rupala, the BJP candidate from the Rajkot seat, for his unfortunate comments. The 2024 general election is for the “larger national cause”, they tried to say.

However, their plea seems to have been rejected by the community.

Sunday was the last day of campaigning before Gujarat goes to polls on 7 May for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In his election campaign for Rajkot in March, Rupala had sarcastically said that the erstwhile 'maharajas' (who were Kshatriya kings) had bowed down to and broken bread with the British and other 'foreign invaders', and had even married off their daughters to them.

He was praising the Dalits at the expense of the Rajputs, who he accused of maintaining a "roti–beti" relationship with the 'invaders', which the Rukhi samaj (a Dalit community) refused to do. "I salute them for their fortitude and strength. It is this strength that has kept the Sanatana Dharma alive... Jai Bhim!" said Rupala at a public rally on 22 March.

This was the region where more than 100 large and small princely states existed at the time of Independence.