Sanjay Sherpuria and Kiran Patel: Fixers, tricksters, conmen or scapegoats?

A driver, a security guard, a waiter in a restaurant in Ahmedabad. Different reports tell different stories about the same man, but they all concur on one point—his luck turned when his employer’s daughter fell in love with him, and convinced her affluent family to allow them to get married.

Perhaps this love story would have had a fairy-tale ending if the Uttar Pradesh police hadn’t arrested the man in question—Sanjay Rai alias Sanjay Sherpuria, en route from New Delhi to Ghazipur. The FIR accused him of defrauding businessmen and bureaucrats by faking his proximity to the Prime Minister, Union ministers and other honchos in the BJP and the RSS.

What muddies the waters is that the photographs he posted on his social media pages do not look like fakes. One shows Sherpuria welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an airfield. In another, he is sitting with the PM and six other men, seemingly huddled together in serious discussion. In a third photograph, he is on the dais with the PM. There are photographs of him with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, with BJP president J.P. Nadda and with information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, who he described as a param mitra or close friend.

And while Sherpuria was yet to own a bungalow befitting of one moving in these exalted circles, the renting and lavish furnishing of a portion of the Delhi Riding Club at No. 1 Lodhi Road did get him membership into the Delhi Gymkhana Club, said to have a 20-year waiting list.

Intriguingly, an Indian Express report claims that Sherpuria is not even a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The normally overzealous party and its IT cell have not bothered to call out Sherpuria or declare the photos fake. Could this be because they are genuine? To be allowed anywhere near the Prime Minister or the PMO, he would have had to take clerance from the Intelligence Bureau and the PM’s security.

Didn’t intelligence agencies, believed to have alerted the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, find it necessary to alert the PMO? It seems improbable that the agencies were not aware that Sherpuria’s wi-fi password was ‘PMO’, that he gave out his address as ‘Race Course Road’, or that he had hired a PR agency to create multiple fan pages on social media. Nor would the social media posts have escaped the agencies. So, who vetted this conman?