Lok Sabha polls: BJP gets ready to sweat it out in Rajasthan

The relatively low voter turnout of about 58 per cent in the first phase of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in 12 seats of Rajasthan has reportedly caused grave concern among the BJP top brass, as these seats recorded about 68 per cent polling in 2019. A perturbed leadership has asked party candidates in the remaining 13 seats, which go to the polls on 26 April, to ensure that a larger number of people turn up to vote.

The 13 seats — Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (reserved), Banswara-Dungarpur (reserved), Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Kota-Jhalawar — together comprise roughly 2.81 crore voters, of whom about 1.45 crore are men and 1.36 crore women. Barring two seats, the rest will see a direct contest.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara struck a positive note. “The BJP understands that there is no Modi wave in the state, hence the low turnout. On the other hand, committed Congress voters defied the heat to come and vote. Our feedback says the Congress in the first phase is well placed in more than half the 12 seats, and we go to the second phase with far more enthusiasm and vigour. I can tell you the BJP should prepare for a surprise.

"Because they won all the 25 seats in the last two elections, the chief minister and all star speakers of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, have been asking people to deliver a hat-trick. But the people will prove that a hat-trick is a mirage. The recent speeches by Modi in Rajasthan and other places saw no mention of “abki baar 400 paar (beyond 400 this time)," Dotasara said.